4 Images
Election photos
030524 FTF Elections 04.JPEG
Voters cast their ballots during the 2020 election. (Phil Roeder via Wikimedia Commons)
030524 FTF Elections 01.JPG
Kelly Castro, 27, an administrative assistant for the Alachua County Chamber of Commerce, casts her mail-in-ballot at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections building in Gainesville, Fla., in October 2020. (Emily Felts/Fresh Take Florida)
030524 FTF Elections 02.JPG
A bi-lingual sign directs voters to their precinct in Orlando, Fla. (Erik (HASH) Hersman via Wikimedia Commons)
030524 FTF Elections 03.jpeg
Voters cast their ballots during the 2020 election. (Phil Roeder via Wikimedia Commons)
1/4