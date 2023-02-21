Mail-to-vote ballot requests for March 7 election due by Saturday

The deadline for requesting a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed for the March 7 regular election in Sanibel and the Village of Estero is at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The March 7 election in these communities will decide:



Sanibel — There are four candidates for two council seats: Richard Johnson, Jude Sincoskie, Holly Dineen Smith, Troy Cobb Thompson.

Changes in election laws in 2021 affected vote-by-mail requests. One request for a vote-by-mail ballot will cover all elections through the end of the calendar year of the next scheduled general election.

A designee who is picking up or returning Vote-by-Mail ballots for another voter, may lawfully possess only his or her own ballot and those of immediate family members, in addition to two other ballots. Immediate family includes spouse or parent, child, grandparent, grandchild, or sibling of the designee or designee’s spouse.

The deadline to return vote-by-mail ballots to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is before 7 p.m. on Election Day for any election. A vote-by-mail ballot received after 7 p.m. on March 7 is ineligible to be counted.

Voters who plan to return vote-by-mail ballot in the mail, should do so no later than Tuesday, February 28.

If you prefer that your ballot be hand-delivered, you or someone you choose may return your ballot to any branch office location no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you plan on dropping off your ballot on Election Day, March 7, the following Lee County Supervisor of Elections offices will accept Vote-by-Mail ballots as follows, until 7 p.m.:

Bonita Springs Branch Office

25987 S Tamiami Trail, #105

Bonita Springs, 34134

(located at Bonita Commons)

Cape Coral Branch Office

Lee County Government Center

1039 SE 9th Avenue, Suite 100

Cape Coral, 33990

Lee County Elections Center

13180 S Cleveland Avenue

Fort Myers, 33907

(across from the Bell Tower Shops)

Main Office

Melvin Morgan

Constitutional Complex

2480 Thompson Street, 3rd Floor

Fort Myers, 33901

(corner of Fowler St., and

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.)

