Presidential Preference Primary Election notices head to the mail

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office will mail the March 19, 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election Notice to approximately 457,000 Lee County mailboxes from November 1 to the 3.

The notice includes:



Dates with the deadline to register to vote and request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot

Early Voting dates, times and locations

A QR code for voters to scan for online services

A reminder to voters they must submit a new Vote-by-Mail request if they plan to vote by mail in 2024

Voters can update their voter registration and Vote-by-Mail request status at www.lee.vote, by phone at (239) 533-8683, by mail, e-mail, fax, in person at any one of our branch office locations or by scanning the QR code shown in the mailing.

The mission of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is to deliver superior election services to the voters of Lee County.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.