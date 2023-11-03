Golden Gate High School wins 10th Annual High School Voter Registration Challenge

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office partnered with Collier County schools to challenge students to register and pre-register to vote.

This year’s challenge collected 1,184 voter registrations and pre-registrations with Golden Gate High School completing 309 voter registration applications – the highest of all participating schools.

“We had a record-breaking number of students register and pre-register to vote this year, and we could not have done it without the help of the dedicated faculty at each of the schools.” – Melissa R. Blazier, Supervisor of Elections.

The challenge took place between September 13 and October 13 and the schools that participated were Aubrey Rogers High School, First Baptist Academy, Gulf Coast High School, Golden Gate High School, Immokalee High School, Lely High School, Lorenzo Walker Technical High School, Marco Island Academy, Naples High School and Palmetto Ridge High School. An award was presented to Golden Gate High School staff and students recognizing them for their outstanding achievement.

To learn more about the voter outreach and education programs provided by the Supervisor of Elections office, visit www.CollierVotes.gov or call (239) 252-VOTE (8683).

