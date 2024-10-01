Watch the CBS News Vice Presidential debate simulcast on NPR
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance face off for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2024 election tonight starting at 9 p.m. ET.
You can watch the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast on NPR right here — and also tune in on many public radio stations and in the NPR app. Continue watching and listening after the debate for NPR in-studio analysis with our team of hosts and reporters.
Follow NPR's debate live blog for fact checking, context, analysis and color — and make sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast and NPR Politics newsletter to stay updated throughout the 2024 election.
