Changes coming to Cape Coral City Council

Published November 5, 2024 at 9:20 PM EST
Laurie Lehmann

An incumbent is unseated and two former council members are returning to the chambers to represent Cape Coral.

Incumbent Dan Sheppard lost to Laurie Lehmann.

Derrick Donnell won his race against Deborah Lee McCormick, in District 3. Current council member Tom Hayden did not seek re-election.

Jennifer Nelson defeated her opponent, Richard Carr, to represent District 4.

Nelson and Donnell had been on the council previously.

Joseph Kilraine and Rachel Kaduk are also new on the council, having defeated Charlie Pease and Michael David Harper respectively in districts 5 and 7.

Cape Coral residents have been split on several actions of the previous council, including essentially doubling their salaries and authorizing sweeping changes to Cape Coral's Jaycee Park.
Tags
Elections 2024 WGCU NewsCape CoralCape Coral City Council