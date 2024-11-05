Early numbers show voter turnout hovering around 2020 levels, but polls are still open

Voter turnout in Charlotte County surpassed totals from the 2020 election well before the polls closed on Election 2024.

As of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, 79 percent of registered voters in Charlotte have cast ballots … that’s greater than the 77 percent who turned out in the 2020 presidential election.

That number includes in-person voting on Election Day, mail-in ballots and early voting totals.

Collier County is reporting 82 percent voter turnout… and Lee County says just over 79 percent of voters have cast ballots. Those totals are just below the counts from 2020.

A reminder, polls remain open until 7 p.m.

If you’re in line at that time, you will be able to vote.