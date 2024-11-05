Southwest Floridians go to the polls: a photo gallery
1 of 18 — 110524aiw leevoting001.jpg
A woman votes at Riverside Community Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Fort Myers.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
2 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
King’s Gate Park was a polling place for Englewood voters. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
3 of 18 — 110524aiw leevoting005.jpg
Voters leave the polling place at Schandler Hall Park in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
4 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
King’s Gate Park was a polling place for Englewood voters. “We just voted” this couple said as they walked to their car. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
5 of 18 — voting.riverside.png
Voters at Riverside Community Center in Fort Myers on the morning of Election Day 2024
Amanda Inscore Whittamore
6 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
Groups of supporters and candidates spent the morning making one last push outside a polling sight in Punta Gorda. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
7 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
A Trump/Vance political sign sits on top of storm debris in Englewood. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
8 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
Groups of supporters and candidates spent the morning making one last push outside a polling sight in Punta Gorda. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
9 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
Groups of supporters and candidates spent the morning making one last push outside a polling sight in Punta Gorda. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
10 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
Groups of supporters and candidates spent the morning making one last push outside a polling sight in Punta Gorda. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
11 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
Groups of supporters and candidates spent the morning making one last push outside a polling sight in Punta Gorda. A woman handed out a rubber bracelet to a young child before his father went in to vote. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
12 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM
King’s Gate Park was a polling place for Englewood voters. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
13 of 18 — 110524aiw leevoting004.jpg
Voters line up to cast their ballots at Renaissance Preserve on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
14 of 18 — 110524aiw leevoting003.jpg
A steady stream of people arrived at polling locations throughout Lee County on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
15 of 18 — 110524aiw leevoting002.jpg
Sharon Sanders, left, chats with canvassers at Riverside Community Park on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
16 of 18 — 110524 aiw leevoting 006.JPEG
A voter leaves Riverside community center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, after casting his ballot.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
17 of 18 — 110524 aiw leevoting 005.JPEG
Voters line up to cast their ballots at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers on Tuesday.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
18 of 18 — 110524aiw leevoting006.jpg
Cassondra Preer, a poll watcher with Common Cause Election Protection, sits with her dog Tank outside of the polling place at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU