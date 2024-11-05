Southwest Floridians go to the polls: a photo gallery

11 of 18 — 2024VotingGEWGCU1105AM

Groups of supporters and candidates spent the morning making one last push outside a polling sight in Punta Gorda. A woman handed out a rubber bracelet to a young child before his father went in to vote. People streamed into polling places to vote in the 2024 general election in Sarasota and Charlotte County, Tuesday morning.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU