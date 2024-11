Voter turnout soared in Southwest Florida on Election Day 2024.

With all precincts reporting in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties, turnout was at or above a combined 80 percent.

In Charlotte County, turnout hit 79 percent, which exceeded the presidential election in 2020 by 2 percent.

Lee County had 80 percent voter turnout.

In Collier County, 83 percent of voters cast ballots.