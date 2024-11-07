© 2024 WGCU News
Florida Voter Turnout: By the Numbers

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published November 7, 2024 at 8:50 AM EST
Mrs. Gemstone via Flickr

Nearly 11 million Floridians cast ballots in Tuesday’s elections, with statewide turnout at 78.76 percent. Here were the 10 counties with the highest turnout percentages and the 10 counties with the lowest percentages:

Highest turnout:

— Franklin County: 94.1 percent

— Taylor County: 90.72 percent

— Holmes County: 90.23 percent

— Lake County: 89.64 percent

— Lafayette County: 86.67 percent

— St. Johns County: 86.59 percent

— Jefferson County: 85.7 percent

— Monroe County: 85.59 percent

— Nassau County: 85.37 percent

— Martin County: 85.18 percent

Lowest turnout:

— Hardee County: 62.68 percent

— DeSoto County: 63.91 percent

— Miami-Dade County: 72.35 percent

— Seminole County: 72.94 percent

— Duval County: 73.09 percent

— Orange County: 73.22 percent

— Dixie County: 73.52 percent

— Osceola County: 74.07 percent

— Bay County: 74.14 percent

— Glades County: 75.65 percent

Source: Florida Division of Elections
Elections 2024 Election Analysis
News Service of Florida
