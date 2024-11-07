Florida Voter Turnout: By the Numbers

Nearly 11 million Floridians cast ballots in Tuesday’s elections, with statewide turnout at 78.76 percent. Here were the 10 counties with the highest turnout percentages and the 10 counties with the lowest percentages:

Highest turnout:

— Franklin County: 94.1 percent

— Taylor County: 90.72 percent

— Holmes County: 90.23 percent

— Lake County: 89.64 percent

— Lafayette County: 86.67 percent

— St. Johns County: 86.59 percent

— Jefferson County: 85.7 percent

— Monroe County: 85.59 percent

— Nassau County: 85.37 percent

— Martin County: 85.18 percent

Lowest turnout:

— Hardee County: 62.68 percent

— DeSoto County: 63.91 percent

— Miami-Dade County: 72.35 percent

— Seminole County: 72.94 percent

— Duval County: 73.09 percent

— Orange County: 73.22 percent

— Dixie County: 73.52 percent

— Osceola County: 74.07 percent

— Bay County: 74.14 percent

— Glades County: 75.65 percent

Source: Florida Division of Elections