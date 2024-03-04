Early voting schedule for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary
Early voting for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary election can begin as early as today, March 4, in the State of Florida, and early voting dates, times and locations will vary depending on where voters are registered.
Charlotte County
March 4-17, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
- Charlotte County Historic Courthouse – 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Centennial Park – 1120 Centennial Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33953
- Mac V. Horton West County Annex – 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224
Collier County
March 9-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112
- Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139
- Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116
- Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120
- Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142
- Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109
- Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102
- North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109
- South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113
- Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104
Hendry County
March 4-16, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440
- LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935
Lee County
March 9-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Bonita Springs Elections Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
- Cape Coral Elections Office – 1039 SE 9th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990
- Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
- Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928
- Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting Room Address: 1651 Lee Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901/Library Address: 2450 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers – 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way, Fort Myers, FL 33916
- Lakes Regional Library – 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919
- Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907
- Lehigh Acres Elections Office – 600 Homestead Road S #9, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
- North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
- Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Early voting sites will be open daily including on the weekends. Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station located at early voting sites during the early voting period in their county.
In order to participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by February 20, 2024.
For additional information about early voting sites, please contact your local Supervisor of Elections office:
Charlotte County – (941) 833-5400
www.SOECharlotteCountyFL.gov
Collier County – (239) 252-VOTE (8683)
www.CollierVotes.gov
Hendry County – (863) 675-5232
www.HendryElections.gov
Lee County – (239) LEE-VOTE (533-8683)
www.Lee.vote
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.