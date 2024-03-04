Early voting schedule for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary

Early voting for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary election can begin as early as today, March 4, in the State of Florida, and early voting dates, times and locations will vary depending on where voters are registered.



Charlotte County

March 4-17, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily



Charlotte County Historic Courthouse – 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Centennial Park – 1120 Centennial Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33953

Mac V. Horton West County Annex – 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224



Collier County

March 9-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112

Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139

Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116

Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120

Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109

Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145

Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8 th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102

Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102 North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109

South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113

Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

Hendry County

March 4-16, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440

LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935

Lee County

March 9-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily



Bonita Springs Elections Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Cape Coral Elections Office – 1039 SE 9 th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39 th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914

Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914 East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928

Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting Room Address: 1651 Lee Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901/Library Address: 2450 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers – 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Lakes Regional Library – 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Lehigh Acres Elections Office – 600 Homestead Road S #9, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral, FL 33993



Early voting sites will be open daily including on the weekends. Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station located at early voting sites during the early voting period in their county.

In order to participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by February 20, 2024.

For additional information about early voting sites, please contact your local Supervisor of Elections office:

Charlotte County – (941) 833-5400

www.SOECharlotteCountyFL.gov

Collier County – (239) 252-VOTE (8683)

www.CollierVotes.gov

Hendry County – (863) 675-5232

www.HendryElections.gov

Lee County – (239) LEE-VOTE (533-8683)

www.Lee.vote

