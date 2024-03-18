Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday

Tomorrow is the Presidential Preference Primary election in Florida. The deadline for voters to register to vote or update their party affiliation for the PPP was February 20.

This election this year is for registered Republican voters only because the Democratic Party submitted just one candidate—President Joe Biden—while the Republican party submitted multiple candidates.

Check your county’s supervisor of elections website for hours and locations of polling places. Voters must provide an ID with a photo and signature, such as a Florida driver’s license, a Florida ID or a US passport, at the polls.

The Primary election, which is different from the Presidential Preference Primary, will be held August 20, and the deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation for that election is July 22.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections

Collier County Supervisor of Elections

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections

Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections

Hendry County Supervisor of Elections

DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections

Glades County Supervisor of Elections

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.