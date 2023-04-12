Punta Gorda Utilities reports city water taste and odor issues

Punta Gorda Utilities issued an advisory Wednesday reporting the city's drinking water source is experiencing taste and odor issues due to dry and high temperature conditions.

"These issues are aesthetic in nature only and do not pose a health risk to our customers," the advisory said. "As such, there is no boil water notice in effect for this issue. We want to assure you that we are closely monitoring the situation and are taking appropriate steps to address the issue, including increased flushing throughout the city. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time."

Residents with questions were asked to call the City of Punta Gorda Utilities Department (941) 639-2057.

