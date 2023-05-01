Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary celebrating Endangered Species Week with special events

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples will host a variety of daily programs to celebrate Endangered Species Week May 15-19 centering around the endangered species found within the Sanctuary.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, a landmark piece of legislation that formalized the United States’ commitment to the conservation of fish, plants, and wildlife and the places they call home.

Some of the endangered and threatened species found at the Sanctuary include its world-famous “super” ghost orchid, the Florida panther, and the gopher tortoise.

The schedule of events at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is below. All events are included with admission to the Sanctuary, and no registration is required, except for Thursday’s Night Walk.

Monday, May 15

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. | Guided Walk

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Four Strings Ukulele Band performing songs connecting us with earth and wildlife

Tuesday, May 16

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. | Guided Walk

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Vulnerable Species Interpretive Table

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Endangered and Threatened Species at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary presentation (classroom)

Wednesday, May 17

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. | Guided Walk

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Vulnerable Species Interpretive Table

Thursday, May 18

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. | Guided Walk

7:45 to 10 p.m. | Night Walk (additional fee, registration required)

Friday, May 19 (Endangered Species Day!)

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. | Guided Walk

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Vulnerable Species Interpretive Table

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Endangered and Threatened Species at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary presentation (classroom)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Four Strings Ukulele Band performing songs connecting us with earth and wildlife

The Endangered Species Week schedule can also be found here: https://corkscrew.audubon.org/news/endangered-species-week-corkscrew-swamp-sanctuary

