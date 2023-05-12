Lee County Utilities ending free chlorine flush disinfectant

Lee County Utilities on Sunday, May 21, will end the free chlorine flush, which will involve converting its disinfection process from a free chlorine residual back to chloramines as the primary disinfectant.

The free chlorine flush, which began May 1, is a routine measure common among water utilities that use chloramines as a primary disinfectant.

Residents who use a kidney dialysis machine at home should contact an equipment supplier so the proper filtering equipment may be installed.

Tropical fish or aquatic animal owners should contact a local tropical fish store for appropriate pretreatment of water before adding water to tanks.

Customers may notice a temporary change in the taste, odor and color of the water, which is not harmful.

Even though the conversion of disinfection will begin on May 21, it will take approximately one week for the service area to be converted from a free chlorine residual to a chloramines residual.

Customers with questions can call Lee County Utilities 8 a.m. 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 239-533-8845.

