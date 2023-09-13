Fourth annual Captiva Coastal Cleanup planned Sept. 30

CAPTIVA ISLAND — Community partners will host the fourth annual Captiva Coastal Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 30, at McCarthy’s Marina, 11401 Andy Rosse Lane on Captiva Island.

The annual event is organized by Capt. Jimmy Burnsed of Santiva Saltwater Fishing Team and his wife, Sarah Burnsed, and thrives off community involvement and the community’s desire to maintain the beauty of Captiva Island, a mission that is particularly critical as the region continues to recover from Hurricane Ian.

The cleanup focuses mainly on the mangrove shoreline and waters from Captiva to Cayo Costa.

Participants are invited to clean Captiva waters by boat, kayak, canoe, paddleboard or scuba. Dockages for boats, parking for cars and access to a Great Calusa Blueway launch for kayaks and canoes will be available.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if participating by water, and a limited number of kayaks will be available to borrow if interest is indicated on the online signup and verified by organizers.

At noon, participants can enjoy a free barbeque lunch from Pop’z BBQ & Catering with a waterside view.

This year’s cleanup is sponsored by Santiva Saltwater Fishing Team, Keep Lee County Beautiful, Captiva Cruises, RS Walsh Landscaping, Joanna Heath Foundation, Scuba Quest, The Green Flash, McCarthy’s Marina and Captiva Rod & Gun Club.

Santiva Saltwater Fishing Team will transport and assist divers in Redfish Pass, and officers from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement will ensure the safety of participants on boats. Scuba Quest will provide diving equipment to professional divers, and FWC officers will provide additional support both above and below water with their dive team.

For more information or to sign up visit bit.ly/CLEANCAP or contact 239-872-6383.

