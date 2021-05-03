18 Images
Estero golfer wins Junior PGA CHampionship
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
Boys & Girls Junior PGA Championship
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas. (PGA / wgcu)
1/18