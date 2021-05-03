© 2023 WGCU News
Estero's Gianna Clement, the number-one ranked junior female by Golfweek and the third by the American Junior Golf Association, shot a 68 final round Friday to win the PGC Junior Championships at the Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Estero golfer wins Junior PGA CHampionship

