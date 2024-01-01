6 Images
Farmworker bus crash claims 8 lives near Ocala
Farmworker bus crash claims 8 lives near Ocala
BUS CRASH MCFR b.jpg
A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU)
BUS CRASH MCFR a.jpg
A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU)
BUS CRASH MCFR.jpg
A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU)
BUS CRASH AP.JPG
A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU)
BUS CRASH MCFR d.jpg
A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU)
BUS CRASH MCFR c.jpg
A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU)
1/6