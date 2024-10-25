© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee Animal Services hosts 'New Friend November'

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:14 AM EDT
Lee County Domestic Animal Services in Fort Myers has plenty of cats and dogs up for adoption.
Bryant Monteilh
/
WGCU
Lee County Domestic Animal Services in Fort Myers has plenty of cats and dogs up for adoption.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services wants to encourage residents to give a pet in need something extra to be thankful for this November — a new friend and home.

Adoption fees will be reduced to $30 on adult dogs and cats with an approved application. The adoption package includes spay or neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health guarantee. That is a $600 package. A team of staff and volunteers are waiting to assist you with finding a new friend.

The shelter, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, is open for adoptions 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit www.leelostpets.com or call 239-533-7387 for more information.
Tags
Government & Politics animal rescueanimal sheltersWGCU News
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff