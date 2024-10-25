Lee Animal Services hosts 'New Friend November'

Lee County Domestic Animal Services wants to encourage residents to give a pet in need something extra to be thankful for this November — a new friend and home.

Adoption fees will be reduced to $30 on adult dogs and cats with an approved application. The adoption package includes spay or neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health guarantee. That is a $600 package. A team of staff and volunteers are waiting to assist you with finding a new friend.

The shelter, 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, is open for adoptions 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit www.leelostpets.com or call 239-533-7387 for more information.

