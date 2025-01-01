FGCU Honiors College Book Drive

IMG_3015.jpeg

The books being collected during the FGCU Honors College Book Drive will be given to children in grades K-5 at San Jose Elementary School in Kabankalan, Philippines. Since Feb. 3, FGCU students have been dropping off books to one of five boxes in front of the Honors College (Reed 155). Each box represents a different “house” that honors students can be sorted into: Dolphin, Flamingo, Manatee, Panther or Sea Turtle. Nearly 100 books have been collected so far. (Special to WGCU)