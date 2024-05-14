5 Images
FGCU Softball Eagles
Nikki Gibson goes for a ground ball as Maria Angelino looks on during FGCU softball practice on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
FGCU infielder Tiffany Meek reaches for a ground ball during practice on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Nikki Gibson makes a catch as Maria Angelino looks on during FGCU softball practice on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Claire Maulding pitches during FGCU softball practice on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
The FGCU softball team brought home the ASUN Championship trophy after a walk-off home run on Saturday, May 11, 2024. They face the University of Florida in the College World Series on Friday, May 17. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
