Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri surfaced Friday after living underwater for 100 days while carrying out a scientific research mission in a Florida Keys marine habitat.Dituri set a new record for the longest time living underwater at ambient pressure while residing in the Jules’ Undersea Lodge habitat in Key Largo, eclipsing the previous record of 73 days that was set in 2014 at the same location.

