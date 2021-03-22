Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club field day

HamRadioWGCU0625AM

Members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club Inc. of Lee County, FL, participated in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise. The club has a mobile station that they set up at the event. The Group were stationed at two locations, North Fort Myers Community Park and Tice Firehouse Station #201. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)