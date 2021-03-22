7 Images
Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club field day
Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club field day
HamRadioWGCU0625AM
(Left)Ron Hendershot, ARCI member and Ham Radio operator for 45 years, works with other club members to put up a large antenna. Members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club Inc. of Lee County, FL, participated in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise. The Group were stationed at two locations, North Fort Myers Community Park and Tice Firehouse Station #201. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
HamRadioWGCU0625AM
Ron Hendershot, ARCI member and Ham Radio operator for 45 years, raises a large antenna as the group sets up Saturday morning, June 22, 2024. Members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club Inc. of Lee County, FL, participated in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise. The Group were stationed at two locations, North Fort Myers Community Park and Tice Firehouse Station #201. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
HamRadioWGCU0625AM
Members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club Inc. of Lee County, FL, participated in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise. The Group were stationed at two locations, North Fort Myers Community Park and Tice Firehouse Station #201. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
HamRadioWGCU0625AM
Members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club Inc. of Lee County, FL, participated in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise. The club has a mobile station that they set up at the event. The Group were stationed at two locations, North Fort Myers Community Park and Tice Firehouse Station #201. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
HamRadioWGCU0625AM
Members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club Inc. of Lee County, FL, participated in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise. The Group were stationed at two locations, North Fort Myers Community Park and Tice Firehouse Station #201. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
HamRadioWGCU0625AM
Members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club Inc. of Lee County, FL, participated in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise. The Group were stationed at two locations, North Fort Myers Community Park and Tice Firehouse Station #201. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
HamRadioWGCU0625AM
Bill Sowell talks with Jon Wells about his certifications. Members of the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club Inc. of Lee County, FL, participated in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise. The Group were stationed at two locations, North Fort Myers Community Park and Tice Firehouse Station #201. Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
1/7