Fort Myers Beach rebuilding

thumbnail_IMG_3615.jpg

According to a report from the Lee County Property Appraiser’s Office, the value of land and property on Fort Myers Beach is estimated to be $5.3 billion. That’s a 48 percent increase over the preliminary figures from last year’s tax rolls. Margaritaville at the foot of the Matanzas Pass Bridge has opened and there are other big-time projects in the not-so-distant future now that the old Red Coconut RV and the Outrigger properties have been sold. These transactions will represent a big infusion of cash to help fuel the local government. (Michael Braun / WEGCU)