Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club
Women are top winners in Tarpon Club contest
Brad Richards talks about the tackle he uses while fishing for tarpon during the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club annual fishing clinic on Thursday, March 6, 2024. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU / WGCU)
The first place trophy for the light tackle division sits in a chair during the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club's fishing clinic on Thursday, March 6, 2024, at Bonita Bills in Fort Myers Beach. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU / WGCU)
Mary Laser speaks about the tackle she uses to fish for tarpon during the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club annual clinic on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Laser won the club's first place trophy for the most tarpon in the light tackle division. She was also Angler of the Year for 2022. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU / WGCU)
Jill Sanders, winner of Angler of the Year for the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Club, listens during the club's annual fishing clinic on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Bonita Bills in Fort Myers Beach. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU / WGCU)
The Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club's Angler of the Year Trophy is given to the person who catches the most tarpon during the year. The winner for 2023 was Jill Sanders. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU / WGCU)
Mary Laser listens during the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club annual clinic on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Bonita Bills on Fort Myers Beach. Laser won the club's first place trophy for the most tarpon in the light tackle division. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU / WGCU )
The first place trophy for the light tackle division of Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore/WGCU / WGCU)
