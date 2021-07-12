9 Images
Franklin Park Elementary volunteer effort
Recently, school officials, teachers and volunteers gathered at Franklin Park Elementary School to help put together new furniture, stock library shelves and prepare for the children who will flock here in less than three weeks.
Volunteers build desks and chairs and set up the library at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
VolunteersJ en Heckman and Morgan Franklin build a desk at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
The gym at Franklin Park Elementary School is nearly completion as of Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Shellie Halstead of the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office helps to set up the library at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Drummond Camel, right, and Cindy McClung help other volunteers set up the library at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
A group from Cypress Cove builds desks and chairs at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Volunteers build desks and chairs at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
The new building for Franklin Park Elementary School is nearly done, and students and teachers are excited for the first day of school. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
The new building for Franklin Park Elementary School is nearly done, and students and teachers are excited for the first day of school. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
