11 Images
Gianna Clemente, Estero/Ohio junior golfer
Gianna.jpg
Gianna Clemente
Gianna Clemente hits out of a bunker on the 11th green during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Estero youth just turned 15 and will be competing this week in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament in Augusta, Georgia. (Associated Press / Special to WGCU)
Gianna Clemente
Gianna Clemente reacts after her drive on the fifth tee during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente
Gianna Clemente waits to putt on the fourth green during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente
Gianna Clemente drives from the 12th tee during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente
Gianna Clemente plays a shot from the rough on the fifth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
Gianna Clemente
Gianna Clemente drives from the fifth tee during the second round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Aaron Doster/AP / FR171400 AP)
gianna C.jpg
Gianna Clemente (Augusta National Women's Amateur / Special to WGCU)
HANGING OUT.JPG
Estero's Gianna Clemente, 15, at right, and her teammate, Avery Zweig, 16, of McKinney, Texas, took the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament championship Wednesday, becoming the youngest champions in the brief history of the tournament. (USGA / Special to WGCU)
GIANNA.JPG
Estero's Gianna Clemente, 15, above, and her teammate, Avery Zweig, 16, of McKinney, Texas, took the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament championship Wednesday, becoming the youngest champions in the brief history of the tournament. (USGA / Special to WGCU)
Clemente and teammate.JPG
Estero's Gianna Clemente, 15, at right, and her teammate, Avery Zweig, 16, of McKinney, Texas, took the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Tournament championship Wednesday, becoming the youngest champions in the brief history of the tournament. (USGA / Special to WGCU)
1/11