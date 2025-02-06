Your Support of WGCU Changes Lives—Including FGCU Students

WGCU is more than just a source of trusted news and quality programming—it’s a vital part of Florida Gulf Coast University, shaping the next generation of media professionals and supporting educational excellence. As a member-supported service of FGCU, WGCU provides hands-on learning opportunities for students, equipping them with the skills and experience needed to succeed in journalism, broadcasting, and digital media.

Your donation directly impacts these students, offering them internships, mentorship, and real-world experience that prepares them for careers in public media and beyond. It also ensures that WGCU can continue delivering the in-depth news, cultural programming, and educational content that enriches our community.