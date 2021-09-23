10 Images
Going bald for cancer at Golisano Children’s Hospital
pxl-20230929-134655146.jpg
Anna Aaron finishes shaving her son Thomas's head after 4-year-old Libbi finished with the clippers. Libbi shaved Aaron's head at last year's Clips for Cancer. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
pxl-20230929-134405069.jpg
Libbi LeDuff, 4, shaves Thomas Aaron's head. Thomas, 10, has been growing his hair out for three years. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
pxl-20230929-133331415.jpg
Caitlin Hall's twin daughters, Addi and Everly, 5, participate in shaving her head. Addi, who sits on Hall's lap, has Down syndrome and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
1.jpg
Kadin Williams,11, shaves Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson's head for the fourth year in a row. Kadin held the Bible at Anderson's swearing-in ceremony when he was elected mayor in 2020. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
2.jpg
Mackenzie Hummer, 24, shaves Armando Llechu's head for the fifth consecutive year. One of the side effects of Hummer's treatment years ago was permanent hair loss. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
5.jpg
Cali Trepowski, 16, shaves Dr. Theodore "TJ" Spinks' head. Spinks is a pediatric neurosurgeon for Golisano Children’s Hospital in partnership with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
4.jpg
In a turn of events, Erind Cuka, 43, lets his daughter, Alba, 13, shave his head. Alba is wearing a shirt she designed to bring awareness to childhood cancer. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
3.jpg
Alba Cuka, 13, is taken by surprise when her father, Erind Cuka, takes the stage to have his head shaved. Both are overcome with emotion. Alba is currently receiving treatment for childhood leukemia. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
10.jpg
Geoff and Caitlin Hall pose with their twin daughters, Everly and Addi, after both parents got their heads shaved. (Credit: Shane Antalick Photography LLC 2022, Golisano Children's Hospital) (SHANE ANTALICK PHOTOGRAPHY LLC. / Special to WGCU)
6.jpg
Diego Santiago, 16, shaves Ken Mack's head. Mack is on the board of Barbara's Friends. (Gwendolyn Salata / WGCU)
