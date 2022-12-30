Statewide toll relief program begins January 1; Will benefit approximately 1.2 million drivers

Drivers in Florida with a SunPass or other Florida-based transponders and are frequent commuters using toll roads across the state will be provided credits beginning January 1, 2023, as part of the new Toll Relief Program.

The program will automatically give Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions per month a 50 percent credit to their account. This program will run through December 31, 2023.

A map of included toll facilities and more information related to the program can be found here.

“This program is expected to benefit approximately 1.2 million drivers and will save the average commuter nearly $400 in the 2023 calendar year,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The Department is proud to partner with Governor DeSantis and the Legislature in supporting the people of Florida, especially in times where every bit of savings can make a difference for a family.”

Under the Toll Relief Program, drivers of two-axle vehicles who use toll transponders, such as SunPass or other Florida-based transponders, and have accounts in good standing with 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month will receive a 50 percent credit to their account.

There is no need to apply for the toll relief as credits will be applied automatically to each qualifying account.

SunPass is the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the toll agency for the state. To learn more about SunPass please visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

