West Winterberry Bridge in Marco Island closed; FDOT cites danger of collapse

Florida Department of Transportation has mandated that the West Winterberry Bridge in Marco Island be closed to all traffic immediately.

The post tensioning system has come loose making the bridge susceptible to collapse. The bridge will remain closed to all vehicular traffic, bicycles, and pedestrians until further notice.

Marco Island is erecting signs to redirect traffic. Drivers should anticipate delays in the area and plan for alternative routes.

