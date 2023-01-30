Leah Valenti appointed Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections

Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections.

Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the External Affairs Manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida District Director to Senator Rick Scott and District Director to Congressman Thomas Rooney.

She is currently a board member of the YMCA of Southwest Florida and the Naples Chamber of Commerce.

Valenti earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Maryland.

