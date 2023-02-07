© 2023 WGCU News
Government & Politics

Operational adjustments for Lee County residents post-Ian

WGCU | By Lexi Kest
Published February 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST
The Lee County Department of Community Development has reopened the Downtown Fort Myers main office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays with phone availability from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Contractors are advised to continue filing for permits online.

The department has opened a remote weekly permit office at the Pine Island Public library for island residents to allow residents to obtain permits on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents seeking permits will be guided by staff through the permit obtaining process. For more information visit www.leegov.com/dcd or call 239-533-8585.

Government & Politics Pine IslandDowntown Fort MyersWGCU News
Lexi Kest
