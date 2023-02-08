DeSantis proposes plan for $2B in tax relief for Florida families

A plan proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis and backed by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner would be the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history and is being touted as saving Florida families up to $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

The proposed tax relief plan is a part of the Framework for Freedom Budget proposal announced last week and includes a one year sales tax exemption on children’s items like books and toys; a permanent sales tax exemption on baby and toddler necessities like clothing, cribs, and strollers; and an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday.

The governor's office said the average Florida family could save up to $1,000 a year under the plan. For more information on the tax relief plan, click here.

Last week, DeSantis announced the Framework for Freedom Budget ... his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023–2024 totaling $114.8 billion, with total reserves exceeding $15 billion.

The tax relief proposal includes a “Freedom Summer” tax holiday which will run from Memorial Day through September 4. This tax holiday is estimated to save Florida families more than $224 million. Items included are:

Admission to events and performances such as concerts, movies, and sporting events

Admission to state parks and museums

Boating and water activity supplies

Camping supplies

Fishing supplies

Sports equipment

Residential pool supplies



The proposal supports homeowners by providing a permanent sales tax exemption on gas stoves which is estimated to save Florida homeowners $7 million. Additionally, the plan proposes a two-year extension of the sales tax exemption on natural gas fuel, estimated to save Floridians $1.2 million, as well as a one-year sales tax holiday on Energy Star appliances.

Savings for small businesses are also included in the plan. Currently, businesses and vendors that choose to e-file taxes with the Department of Revenue can save up to $30. The Framework for Freedom tax relief plan proposes to double this savings to $60. This is estimated to save Florida businesses $141.4 million.

These tax relief proposals are in addition to the Toll Relief Program signed by the Governor in December following the special session. This program began on January 1, 2023, and provides frequent commuters with 35 or more toll transactions per month with a 50% credit to their account. This program will run through the end of the year and is expected to save the average commuter nearly $480 over the year.

