DeSantis with legislative leaders to speak in Naples Monday

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Naples at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Naples campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

Joining the governor will be Senate President Kathleen Passidomo who has represented the 28th district, including Collier, Hendry, and part of Lee County, since 2016, and House Speaker Paul Renner,

a Representative since 2015 from the 19th District, which includes Flagler County and St. Johns County.

The topic of the briefing has not been announced. Check back with WGCU for more details later.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.