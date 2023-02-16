NORAD air defense flew exercise over water, north of Key West and west of Everglades National Park

North American Aerospace Defense Command conducted a live-fly air defense exercise over water, north of Key West and west of Everglades National Park Wednesday.

NORAD fighter aircraft operated over the area at low altitude and may have been visible to the general public.

NORAD officials said the exercise was in no way related to recent NORAD and U.S. Northern Command operations associated with airborne objects over North America during the last two weeks.

The exercise was conducted to test responses, systems and equipment, NORAD routinely conducts air defense exercises using a variety of scenarios, including airspace restriction violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft. All NORAD exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled.

This air defense exercise supports Operation NOBLE EAGLE, the name given to air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America.

