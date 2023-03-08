Marco Island's West Winterberry span closing for fix March 15-18

The West Winterberry Bridge will be closed to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians due to repairs being done on the bridge beginning at 7 a.m. March 15 until 5 p.m. on March 18.

Marco Island City Council authorized Manhattan Road and Bridge Company to remove, replace, and adjust the post-tensioning tendons on the bridge on February 21. The tendons hold the bridge support slabs together.

Braun, Michael /

Residents should use San Marco Road as an alternate route. The City will post signs to redirect traffic. Please anticipate delays in the area and plan for alternative routes.

Boat traffic under the bridge will be limited to one span under the bridge to boats with low draft at idle speed. The boat restrictions will begin on March 14 at 7 a.m.

