More than $362k waiting to be claimed at Lee Clerk’s office

The Lee County Clerk’s office has $362,441 waiting to be claimed by citizens and businesses with those owed funds having until March 24 to claim them.

A report released by Clerk Kevin Karnes said more than 1,000 individuals and businesses are owed money. They can visit www.leeclerk.org/treasurehunt to search for their names or download the full list.

“The average claim is $248, with the largest amount being $56,000,” Karnes said. “If you’ve done business with Lee County or the Clerk’s office, or if you had a court case in recent years, I encourage you to visit leeclerk.org to see if you or your company is owed money.”

The report includes uncashed checks for county and Clerk vendors, tax deed payments and foreclosure auction transactions. Court registry payments and overpayments for recorded documents, such as mortgages or deeds, are also included.

Instructions on how to claim the funds are available on the Clerk’s website. Completed and notarized unclaimed monies forms may be dropped off at the Clerk’s Finance Department, 2115 Second Street, 3rd Floor in Fort Myers. The office is open 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Forms can also be mailed to Lee County Clerk of the Court & Comptroller, Attn: Unclaimed Money, P.O. Box 2396, Fort Myers, FL 33902-2396.

A copy of a valid W-9 for businesses or a valid photo ID with address for individuals must be provided with the mailed form. Mailed forms must be postmarked by March 24. If not claimed by the March 24 deadline, approximately $160,000 will be forfeited to the state.

For a list of names and complete claim requirements, please visit www.leeclerk.org/treasurehunt.

