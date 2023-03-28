LaBelle one of four small, rural communities to share $5.4M

The small Hendry County city of LaBelle is one of four rural Florida locations to get a portion of $5.4 million for community development projects.

In addition to LaBelle other communities to get some of that funding include the Town of Callahan, the City of Starke, and Haines City.

“This $5.4 million in infrastructure funding we are awarding today will create opportunities for families and strengthen local economies,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. “We are yet again providing our small and rural communities with the resources they need to grow.”

Projects are funded through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF), the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-CV program, and the Small Cities CDBG program.

LaBelle's portion, $700,000, will go to rehabilitate or replace 10 low-to moderate income homes.

Projects in the other communities include:



Town of Callahan ($3,371,000) – to design and build a water treatment facility and wastewater pump, as well as a conveyance pipeline to the Town of Callahan's wastewater treatment facility. This project will service the Crawford Diamond Industrial Park and Project Harmony, which is expected to create a minimum of 500-800 jobs and is an initial capital investment of $450 million.



City of Starke ($700,000) – to renovate the RJE Community Center to include a building addition, on-site grading to control storm-water runoff, the replacement and repair of the building's roof, bathrooms, windows, and the installation of an emergency generator.



City of Haines City ($700,000) – to install 9,049 linear feet of new sidewalks in the Park Avenue neighborhood between East Johnson Avenue and Melbourne Avenue on North 18th through North 24th street. This project will benefit 165 households, or 579 people, of which 502 are low- to moderate income.

The RIF program facilitates the planning, preparation, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities. Funded projects encourage job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

The CDBG-CV program primarily benefits low- and moderate-income residents. Activities benefit workforce housing, training, and sustainability, as well as broadband infrastructure and planning.

The Small Cities CDBG program provides funding for housing and community development activities. Funded projects encourage economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements.

To learn more about these and other community development programs, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

