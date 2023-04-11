Students voice opposition to higher education bills that could curtail studies on race and gender

Saying they refuse to be political pawns in what they say is the governor of Florida’s unofficial quest for the presidency, some 70 Florida Gulf Coast University students gathered Monday evening to voice deep opposition to the governor-back pieces of legislation that would prohibit fields of study involving race and gender and curtail diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The bills working their way through the Florida Legislature could also change how state colleges and universities hire employees and would prohibit diversity statements in faculty hiring and student admissions.

Many critics, say Senate Bill 266 and House Bill 999 is governor Ron DeSantis’ attempts to push universities and colleges to the political right.

FGCU students protest HB999 and SB266

“What is the ultimate goal? What's the reason? What's the plan? Are? Is it to try to protect the children, as you say, or is it to actually harm us?” asked Ashley Tole, the president of the university’s Black Student Alliance.

“In higher education, there's the benefit and the draw of academic freedom, the draw of going somewhere and learning about yourself and discovering because there's all these kinds of different people, all these different kinds of places.

“…And for you to say that I have restrictions on what I can study simply because you're scared of what I might do with my knowledge. Yeah, I'm not for that. So my question is why? And what are you so terrified of that I'm gonna do with all my power?”

Former FGCU Student Body President Grace Branigan thinks the bills are about control and trying to silence students.

“I think that, fundamentally, it is about control. And it is about controlling the narrative of what the history of this nation is about what the history of the state is,” Branigan said. “And I think ultimately all of these actions about higher education stem from a level of fear about the way that young voters tend to vote.

“… I think that a lot of this comes from the fear from the DeSantis administration and the legislature of what is going to happen in 2024, when young people overwhelmingly vote blue as they have for the last decade.”

