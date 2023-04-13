Fort Myers, Housing Authority gets $8M for Dunbar initiative

Grants totaling $8 million have been awarded in support of The Greater Dunbar Initiative, a major revitalization project within the Fort Myers community.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a $5 million supplemental grant that will support the initiative in overcoming rising construction costs and improving housing options within the Southward Village public housing community in Fort Myers.

A supplemental $3 million in funding will support the first phase of the initiative, a 92-unit housing development on Cleveland Avenue to house residents while the Housing Authority completes the large-scale revitalization of the Southward Village community.

The initiative is funded in part through a $30 million Choice Neighborhood Initiative grant from HUD. The additional supplement funding from HUD will further support the initiative in overcoming rising construction costs and will be allocated to improving housing options within the Southward Village community.

“My vision for this city is that we be one, united city – a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. “This is a big $300 million project, so every little bit that comes in helps towards reaching that goal, fulfilling that dream, and making that vision come true.”

A presentation this week announced the grants.

The Greater Dunbar Initiative is a comprehensive transformation plan for the large-scale revitalization of the 37-acre, 199-unit Southward Village into a mixed-income community, which is intended to improve existing affordable housing units for residents while expanding choices, creating market-rate amenities, and adding new mixed-income housing to create a resilient and healthy neighborhood moving forward.

The initiative aims to tie together market preferences, resident needs and community reinvestment to transform the community into an equitable and desirable neighborhood that meets the needs of all residents.

“These dollars will play an essential role in furthering the Greater Dunbar Initiative and creating a lasting impact within the greater Dunbar community for years to come,” said Marcia Davis, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers. “We are grateful for HUD’s support of this cause – along with U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and many others for their efforts to champion this funding – as these resources will help provide new opportunities for residents in our region.”

HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, in a news release announcing the grant, said the federal department is an invested partner in projects like the initiative.

"Cities and public housing authorities are working tirelessly to address affordable housing shortages despite pandemic era construction cost increases," Fudge said. "The additional Choice Neighborhoods funding represents HUD’s commitment to creating new housing for the communities that need it most. The Choice Neighborhoods approach is a comprehensive model that can be transformative for communities and we invite more communities to consider tapping into it.”

Donalds helped secure the additional $3 million and was recognized during the presentation event with a Community Impact Award for his support of this initiative.