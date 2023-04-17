© 2023 WGCU News
Government & Politics

Judges for Twentieth Circuit among four appointments made

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT
Four judicial appointments were announced Monday including two in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit covering Southwest Florida.

Appointments were also made to the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court and one to the Putnam County Court.

judge-erik-leontiev.jpg
Lee County Court
/
Special to WGCU
Erik Leontiev

Erik Leontiev, of Cape Coral, to serve as Judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court

Leontiev has served as a Judge on the Lee County Court since his appointment by Governor DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and his law degree from the University of Miami. Leontiev fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hugh Hayes.

Russell Kirshy
Kirshy Law
/
Special to WGCU
Russell Kirshy

Russell Kirshy, of Punta Gorda, to serve as Judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court

Kirshy has been the owner of Russell T. Kirshy, Esquire, P.A. since 2001. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and his law degree from Suffolk University. Kirshy fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Scott Cupp.

Rose Marie Karadsheh Preddy, of St. Johns, to serve as Judge on the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court

Preddy has been the owner of Preddy Law Firm, P.A., since 2000. Previously, she was an Associate Attorney with Anderson and Stevens, P.A. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and her law degree from Temple University. Preddy fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Margaret Hudson.

Anne Marie Gennusa, of Palatka, to serve as Judge on the Putnam County Court

Gennusa has been the owner of Gennusa Law, P.A. since 1999. Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventh Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from Mercy College and her law degree from Temple University. Gennusa fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Joseph Boatwright.

