Naples police chief Tom Weschler submits retirement as of June 30

The city of Naples is looking for a new police chief.

Chief Tom Weschler, the department's top cop for the past 14 -and-a-half-years, submitted his retirement notice on Monday.

"I am excited to announce that effective June 30, 2023, I will be retiring from the Naples Police Department," his notice read.

Weschler, who has been in law enforcement for 45 years, said traveling with his wife would be one of his activities after retirement.

The chief cited several challenges he served during including the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes Irma and Ian, and civil unrest, but also mentioned highlights such as starting the Citizens Police Academy and creating the Naples Police Chaplain Corps.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.