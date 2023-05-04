© 2023 WGCU News
Government & Politics

Gillum cleared on one charge, deadlocks on others; District judge declares a mistrial

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published May 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
After five days of deliberations, jurors on Thursday acquitted former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum on charges of lying to federal investigators but were unable to reach a verdict on conspiracy and fraud charges.
U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor declared a mistrial on numerous charges against Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, and his political mentor, Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

Federal prosecutors, who spent years trying to root out corruption in an investigation dubbed “Operation Capital Currency, told the judge they intend to seek a second trial.

