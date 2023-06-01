Precautionary boil water notice in North Fort Myers neighborhoods

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued to 670 residences in North Fort Myers for neighborhoods off Orange Grove Boulevard and south of Lakeview Boulevard because of a water main break.

Lee County Utilities said residents in the affected area do not have water, but repair work is expected to be complete later Thursday afternoon and water service will be restored.

Residents will then need to comply with the precautionary Boil Water Notice, which applies to homes east of Southeast 24th Avenue and south of Lakeview Boulevard.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary Boil Water Notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government on Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters. Follow Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.