Governor's office appointments include Fort Myers Beach Library District, Sarasota commissioners

Several appointments of Southwest Florida positions were made by the governor's office Friday.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael Poff, Gregory Scasny, and Sallie Seabury to the Fort Myers Beach Public Library District, Neil Rainford to the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners and Cathy Rodriguez to the Hendry County Hospital Authority Board of Directors.

Michael Poff

Poff is a retired Owner of M&D Investments. He is a member of the Fort Myers Rotary Club. Poff earned his bachelor's degree in education from Miami University and his master’s degree in athletic administration from Central Michigan University.

Gregory Scasny

Scasny is the Chief Technology Officer, Co-Founder, and Board Member of Blueshift Cybersecurity, Inc. and the Chief Information Security Officer for CPR Tools, Inc. He is an alumni board member for the Southwest Florida Regional Technology Partnership. Scasny earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and technology from Purdue University.

Sallie Seabury

Seabury is currently retired. She previously served on the Fort Myers Beach Public Library District from 2004 to 2020. Seabury earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Duke University.

Neil Rainford

Rainford, of Sarasota, is a Senior Project Executive at Mullet’s Aluminum Products, Inc. He is currently appointed to the Sarasota County Planning Commission and was previously elected to the Sarasota County Charter Review Board. He serves as a member of the Associated Builders and Contractors, the Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association, and the Sarasota-Manatee Area Manufacturers Association. Rainford earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Cathy Rodriguez

Rodriguez, of Clewiston, is a Customer Service Representative for the Hendry County Tax Collector and a Branch Manager for the Clewiston Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Rodriguez attended Palm Beach State College and Florida Southwestern State College.

