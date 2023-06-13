Temporary numbers set after line cut causes Sanibel phone outage
The City of Sanibel is currently experiencing phone service issues due to a fiber optic cut on Pine Island.
The city has setup temporary telephone numbers that can be used to contact each department as follows:
All Emergencies Call 911
Police Department (239) 361-2086
Administration, Legal & Public Works (239) 910-9632
Planning Department (239) 310-6578
Building Department (239) 240-8122
Finance Department (239) 603-7259
Recreation Center (239) 933-1846
