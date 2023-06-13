Temporary numbers set after line cut causes Sanibel phone outage

The City of Sanibel is currently experiencing phone service issues due to a fiber optic cut on Pine Island.

The city has setup temporary telephone numbers that can be used to contact each department as follows:

All Emergencies Call 911

Police Department (239) 361-2086

Administration, Legal & Public Works (239) 910-9632

Planning Department (239) 310-6578

Building Department (239) 240-8122

Finance Department (239) 603-7259

Recreation Center (239) 933-1846

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.