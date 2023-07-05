New concealed carry law doesn't change venues where not allowed

Effective this past Saturday, a new Florida law went into effect that allows adults who are legally able to carry a concealed firearm to do so without a license.

The measure, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, does away with a decades-old licensing process, which has included requiring that people undergo firearms training and background screening to carry concealed weapons. The law requires people carrying concealed firearms to have valid identification and “display such identification upon demand by a law enforcement officer.”

The law also includes various changes designed to bolster school safety, including providing additional money for school hardening.

What the new law does not change are the venues where guns are not allowed.

"While it is no longer necessary to have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, the law does not change the locations where firearms are allowed. Possession of a firearm, unless you are a law enforcement officer, is still prohibited at Florida Gulf Coast University, James D. Slapp, chief of the FGCU Police Department, said in a memo to university faculty, staff and students on Wednesday.

Slapp offered up a list of places where it is illegal to carry a firearm:



School, college, or professional athletic event

Any police, sheriff, or highway patrol station

Detention facility, prison, or jail

Courthouse

Polling place

Government body meeting at a county, public school district, municipality, or special district

Elementary or secondary school facility or administration building

College or university facility

Portion of an establishment licensed to dispense alcohol for consumption (a bar)

Airport

Anyone with questions related to the new law were asked to contact the FGCU Police Department at 239-590-1900.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.