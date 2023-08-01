Stakeholders sought for input into Cape Coral Yacht Club rebuild

Cape Coral is seeking community members to be part of a stakeholder group that will help shape the future of the Yacht Club which was damaged from Hurricane Ian.

Structures remaining on the beach began being demolished in July, including the restrooms and playground.

Interested parties must complete a survey by Friday, August 4, 2023. Those eligible to apply include current and past Cape Coral residents. If you are interested in participating in this stakeholder group, click this link to complete the survey.

The stakeholder group will help determine which stylistic elements from the existing Yacht Club ballroom will be considered for incorporation into the new building(s). It will include members of City staff, the Youth Council, and Cape Coral residents.

The names of those who completed the survey will be entered into a lottery and chosen randomly.

Chosen stakeholders will be contacted by the City if they are selected. This group will first meet near the end of August 2023.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.