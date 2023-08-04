Lee County to conduct public hearing about utilities rate rise

Utilities increases for property owners on Fort Myers Beach will be discussed at a public hearing by Lee County Utilities on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 9:30 a.m.

The hearing will be in the chambers of the Lee County Board of County Commissioners, 2120 Main Street, Fort Myers.

If approved, all billing fee changes will be effective September 1.

The Town is supplied water by Lee County Utilities and the sewer system on Fort Myers Beach is owned by Lee County.

